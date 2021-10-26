Guj Mineral Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 451.88 crore, up 91.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.88 crore in September 2021 up 91.83% from Rs. 235.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.46 crore in September 2021 up 238.64% from Rs. 11.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.37 crore in September 2021 up 118.35% from Rs. 31.77 crore in September 2020.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2020.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 74.60 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 72.09% over the last 12 months.