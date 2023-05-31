English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Mineral Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.76 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 951.76 crore in March 2023 down 12.81% from Rs. 1,091.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 452.29 crore in March 2023 up 155.54% from Rs. 176.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.34 crore in March 2023 up 38.66% from Rs. 459.65 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 14.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2022.

    Guj Mineral shares closed at 163.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 15.02% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations951.76901.901,091.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations951.76901.901,091.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-9.750.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7635.7737.12
    Depreciation20.3920.5135.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses502.66493.83599.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax380.18361.54418.33
    Other Income236.7710.085.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax616.95371.62423.77
    Interest0.581.730.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax616.37369.90423.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax616.37369.90423.21
    Tax165.49104.29247.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities450.88265.61176.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period450.88265.61176.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.410.510.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates452.29266.12176.99
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.228.375.57
    Diluted EPS14.228.375.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.228.375.57
    Diluted EPS14.228.375.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Mineral #Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm