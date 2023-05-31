Guj Mineral Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.76 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.76 crore in March 2023 down 12.81% from Rs. 1,091.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 452.29 crore in March 2023 up 155.54% from Rs. 176.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.34 crore in March 2023 up 38.66% from Rs. 459.65 crore in March 2022.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 14.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2022.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 163.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.11% returns over the last 6 months and 15.02% over the last 12 months.