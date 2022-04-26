 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Mineral Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.53 crore, up 81.38% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,091.53 crore in March 2022 up 81.38% from Rs. 601.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.99 crore in March 2022 up 195.86% from Rs. 184.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.65 crore in March 2022 up 518.14% from Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2021.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 201.35 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,091.53 724.58 601.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,091.53 724.58 601.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.55 4.15 -5.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.12 33.38 27.38
Depreciation 35.88 21.23 27.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 599.66 485.75 511.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 418.33 180.07 40.14
Other Income 5.44 39.71 6.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.77 219.78 46.71
Interest 0.56 0.53 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 423.21 219.25 46.23
Exceptional Items -- -- -396.59
P/L Before Tax 423.21 219.25 -350.37
Tax 247.08 69.78 -164.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 176.14 149.47 -186.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 176.14 149.47 -186.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.86 0.34 1.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.99 149.82 -184.64
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.57 4.71 -5.81
Diluted EPS 5.57 4.71 -5.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.57 4.71 -5.81
Diluted EPS 5.57 4.71 -5.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
