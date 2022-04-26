Guj Mineral Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.53 crore, up 81.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,091.53 crore in March 2022 up 81.38% from Rs. 601.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.99 crore in March 2022 up 195.86% from Rs. 184.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.65 crore in March 2022 up 518.14% from Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2021.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 201.35 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)