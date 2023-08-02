English
    Guj Mineral Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 765.60 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 765.60 crore in June 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 1,197.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.70 crore in June 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 344.95 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.91 crore in June 2023 down 36.94% from Rs. 488.29 crore in June 2022.
    Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.85 in June 2022.Guj Mineral shares closed at 171.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.65% over the last 12 months.
    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations765.60951.761,197.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations765.60951.761,197.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.200.76-7.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.0847.7639.43
    Depreciation19.4720.3921.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses485.97502.66682.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.27380.18460.79
    Other Income61.17236.776.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.44616.95466.84
    Interest0.560.580.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax287.88616.37466.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax287.88616.37466.28
    Tax72.28165.49121.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.59450.88344.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.59450.88344.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.111.410.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates218.70452.29344.95
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8814.2210.85
    Diluted EPS6.8814.2210.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8814.2210.85
    Diluted EPS6.8814.2210.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

