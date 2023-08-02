Guj Mineral Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 765.60 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 765.60 951.76 1,197.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 765.60 951.76 1,197.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.20 0.76 -7.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.08 47.76 39.43 Depreciation 19.47 20.39 21.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 485.97 502.66 682.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.27 380.18 460.79 Other Income 61.17 236.77 6.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.44 616.95 466.84 Interest 0.56 0.58 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.88 616.37 466.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 287.88 616.37 466.28 Tax 72.28 165.49 121.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 215.59 450.88 344.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 215.59 450.88 344.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.11 1.41 0.24 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 218.70 452.29 344.95 Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.88 14.22 10.85 Diluted EPS 6.88 14.22 10.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.88 14.22 10.85 Diluted EPS 6.88 14.22 10.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited