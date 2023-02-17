Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 724.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.12 crore in December 2022 up 77.63% from Rs. 149.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.13 crore in December 2022 up 62.7% from Rs. 241.01 crore in December 2021.