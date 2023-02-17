Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 724.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.12 crore in December 2022 up 77.63% from Rs. 149.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.13 crore in December 2022 up 62.7% from Rs. 241.01 crore in December 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 8.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.