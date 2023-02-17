English
    Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 901.90 crore in December 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 724.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.12 crore in December 2022 up 77.63% from Rs. 149.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.13 crore in December 2022 up 62.7% from Rs. 241.01 crore in December 2021.

    Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 8.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.

    Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations901.90582.51724.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations901.90582.51724.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.756.204.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7735.4933.38
    Depreciation20.5118.8121.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses493.83326.09485.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax361.54195.91180.07
    Other Income10.088.9539.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax371.62204.86219.78
    Interest1.730.570.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax369.90204.29219.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax369.90204.29219.25
    Tax104.2953.3569.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities265.61150.94149.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period265.61150.94149.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.510.280.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates266.12151.22149.82
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.374.764.71
    Diluted EPS8.374.764.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.374.754.71
    Diluted EPS8.374.764.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am