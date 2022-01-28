Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 724.58 crore, up 101.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.58 crore in December 2021 up 101.93% from Rs. 358.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.82 crore in December 2021 up 5528.29% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.01 crore in December 2021 up 11714.22% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 110.70 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 69.66% returns over the last 6 months and 99.64% over the last 12 months.