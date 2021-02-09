Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.83 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 11:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 358.83 crore in December 2020 down 3.86% from Rs. 373.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020 down 109.77% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020 down 96.08% from Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2019.
Guj Mineral shares closed at 63.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.74% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|358.83
|235.57
|339.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|33.57
|Total Income From Operations
|358.83
|235.57
|373.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|0.72
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.87
|34.11
|36.16
|Depreciation
|22.72
|21.85
|22.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|330.60
|171.19
|293.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.72
|7.70
|23.37
|Other Income
|11.04
|2.22
|6.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.68
|9.92
|29.67
|Interest
|0.49
|0.53
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.17
|9.39
|29.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.17
|9.39
|29.30
|Tax
|-17.19
|-2.40
|1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.97
|11.79
|27.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.97
|11.79
|27.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.21
|0.15
|0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.76
|11.95
|28.24
|Equity Share Capital
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.38
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.38
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.38
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.38
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited