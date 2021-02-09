Guj Mineral Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.83 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.83 crore in December 2020 down 3.86% from Rs. 373.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2020 down 109.77% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020 down 96.08% from Rs. 52.09 crore in December 2019.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 63.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.74% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.