Guj Investa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 266.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 266.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 79.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Guj Investa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Guj Investa shares closed at 23.43 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 277.90% returns over the last 6 months and 270.14% over the last 12 months.