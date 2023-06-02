Guj Investa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 12.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 360.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Guj Investa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Guj Investa shares closed at 12.60 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.17% returns over the last 6 months and 103.23% over the last 12 months.