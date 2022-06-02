Guj Investa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 104.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 104.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 44.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Guj Investa shares closed at 6.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 74.65% over the last 12 months.