Guj Investa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 18.3% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Guj Investa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Guj Investa shares closed at 13.49 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 131.79% over the last 12 months.