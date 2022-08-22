Guj Investa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 81.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 81.45% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 92.39% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Guj Investa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Guj Investa shares closed at 5.82 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 30.20% over the last 12 months.