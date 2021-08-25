Guj Investa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 486.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 486.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 6911.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Guj Investa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Guj Investa shares closed at 4.46 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 33.93% over the last 12 months.