 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Investa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 200800% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Investa are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 200800% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Investa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.05 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.05 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -- -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.02 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 7.51 7.51 7.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited