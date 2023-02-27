Guj Investa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 200800% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 200800% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Guj Investa shares closed at 10.64 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.14% returns over the last 6 months and 111.11% over the last 12 months.