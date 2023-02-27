English
    Guj Investa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 200800% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Investa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 200800% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Guj Investa shares closed at 10.64 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.14% returns over the last 6 months and 111.11% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Investa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.050.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.050.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.05--0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10---0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.02-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.02-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.02-0.02
    Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

