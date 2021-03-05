Guj Investa Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 3.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 18.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Guj Investa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Guj Investa shares closed at 4.06 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.89% returns over the last 6 months