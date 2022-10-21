Guj Intrux Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore in September 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 10.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 up 63.7% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 up 42.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

Guj Intrux EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 149.50 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.55% returns over the last 6 months and 23.76% over the last 12 months.