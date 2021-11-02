Guj Intrux Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in September 2021 up 16.21% from Rs. 9.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021 down 29.93% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021 down 20.41% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2020.

Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2020.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 119.30 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and 32.48% over the last 12 months.