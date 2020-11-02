Guj Intrux Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore, down 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore in September 2020 down 20.72% from Rs. 11.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2020 up 9.14% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2020 up 18.07% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2019.

Guj Intrux EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.23 in September 2019.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 88.75 on October 30, 2020 (BSE)