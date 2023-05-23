Guj Intrux Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.80 crore in March 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 13.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 7.19% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2023 down 12.21% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 167.35 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.14% returns over the last 6 months and 38.42% over the last 12 months.