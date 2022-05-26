Guj Intrux Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore, up 60.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.81 crore in March 2022 up 60.73% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 58.38% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Guj Intrux EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 120.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.08% returns over the last 6 months and 12.41% over the last 12 months.