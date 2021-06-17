Guj Intrux Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, down 28.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in March 2021 down 28.83% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021 up 62.76% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021 up 54.08% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

Guj Intrux EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2020.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 114.85 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.47% returns over the last 6 months and 54.99% over the last 12 months.