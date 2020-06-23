App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Intrux Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Intrux are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in March 2020 down 4.91% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 56.3% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 43.35% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.

Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2019.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 75.60 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -1.18% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Intrux
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12.0712.7712.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.0712.7712.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.666.757.86
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.030.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-0.24-1.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.031.901.87
Depreciation0.330.310.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.811.882.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.442.141.23
Other Income0.210.190.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.652.341.44
Interest0.040.030.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.602.311.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.602.311.41
Tax0.170.520.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.441.791.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.441.791.00
Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.175.202.90
Diluted EPS1.175.202.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.175.202.90
Diluted EPS1.175.202.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Intrux #Gujarat Intrux #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results

