    Guj Intrux Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Intrux are:Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in June 2023 down 1.98% from Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 down 7.41% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2023 down 3.54% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.
    Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.Guj Intrux shares closed at 218.35 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.74% returns over the last 6 months and 66.55% over the last 12 months.
    Gujarat Intrux
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.8912.8013.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.8912.8013.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.716.757.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.030.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.43-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.771.961.79
    Depreciation0.350.380.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.262.031.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.781.201.97
    Other Income0.320.290.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.101.492.16
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.101.472.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.101.472.14
    Tax0.550.420.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.541.051.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.541.051.66
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.493.014.84
    Diluted EPS4.493.014.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.493.014.84
    Diluted EPS4.493.014.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Intrux #Gujarat Intrux #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

