Guj Intrux Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore, up 99.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore in June 2022 up 99.32% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 up 268.21% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021.

Guj Intrux EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 120.90 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)