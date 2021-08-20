Guj Intrux Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2021 down 4.7% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 down 55.05% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021 down 36.2% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2020.

Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2020.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 118.10 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.11% returns over the last 6 months and 38.94% over the last 12 months.