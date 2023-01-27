Guj Intrux Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in December 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 164.38% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 105.51% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.