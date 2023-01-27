English
    Guj Intrux Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Intrux are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in December 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 164.38% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 105.51% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Intrux
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5512.9411.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5512.9411.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.086.757.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.090.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.370.83-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.761.82
    Depreciation0.390.390.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.721.491.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.981.630.66
    Other Income0.240.210.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.221.840.87
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.211.830.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.211.830.84
    Tax0.570.440.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.390.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.390.62
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.764.051.80
    Diluted EPS4.764.051.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.764.051.80
    Diluted EPS4.764.051.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited