Guj Intrux Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2018 down 17.05% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 51.55% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2018 down 35% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

Guj Intrux EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2017.

Guj Intrux shares closed at 92.35 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.