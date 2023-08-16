Guj Inject Kera Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 272.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 272.15% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 409.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Guj Inject Kera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Guj Inject Kera shares closed at 7.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months