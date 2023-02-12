 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Inject Kera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 743.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 743.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.03 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.03 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.36 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.36 0.00
Other Income -- 0.40 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.04 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.03 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.03 0.00
Equity Share Capital 4.88 4.88 4.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 --
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 --
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
