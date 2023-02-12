English
    Guj Inject Kera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 743.7% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Inject (Kerala) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 743.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Inject (Kerala)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.030.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.09----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.360.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.360.00
    Other Income--0.400.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.040.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.040.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.040.00
    Tax0.000.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.030.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.030.00
    Equity Share Capital4.884.884.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.06--
    Diluted EPS--0.06--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.06--
    Diluted EPS--0.06--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited