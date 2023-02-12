Guj Inject Kera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 743.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 743.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Guj Inject Kera EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Guj Inject Kera shares closed at 9.15 on February 10, 2023 (BSE)