Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.68 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.68 crore in June 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 295.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2022 up 77.69% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.04 crore in June 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 88.31 crore in June 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 84.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.