 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.68 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.68 crore in June 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 295.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2022 up 77.69% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.04 crore in June 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 88.31 crore in June 2021.

Guj Ind Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 84.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.68 292.59 295.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 302.68 292.59 295.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 111.99 97.20 142.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.18 24.82 25.55
Depreciation 40.56 39.85 32.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.61 54.82 43.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.34 75.91 50.99
Other Income 6.14 7.42 4.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.48 83.32 55.34
Interest 9.04 7.33 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.45 76.00 48.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.45 76.00 48.41
Tax 18.59 21.34 13.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.86 54.66 35.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.86 54.66 35.38
Equity Share Capital 151.25 151.25 151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.61 2.34
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.61 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.61 2.34
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.61 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Ind Power #Gujarat Industries Power Co. #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.