Guj Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.
Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.
|Guj Hotels shares closed at 137.65 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|0.79
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|0.79
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.70
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.26
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.97
|0.89
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.97
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.06
|0.97
|0.89
|Tax
|0.14
|0.04
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.91
|0.92
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.91
|0.92
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|2.44
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|2.44
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|2.44
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|2.44
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited