Guj Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.
Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021. Guj Hotels shares closed at 137.65 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.690.790.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.690.790.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.040.03
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.040.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.700.49
Other Income0.490.260.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.060.970.89
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.060.970.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.060.970.89
Tax0.140.040.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.910.920.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.910.920.67
Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.412.441.78
Diluted EPS2.412.441.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.412.441.78
Diluted EPS2.412.441.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

