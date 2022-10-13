Guj Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2021.