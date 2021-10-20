Guj Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 284.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 284.85% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021 up 66.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021 up 69.81% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in September 2020.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 148.90 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)