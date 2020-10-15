Guj Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 82.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in September 2020 down 82.02% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 62.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020 down 62.68% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2019.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 88.05 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.