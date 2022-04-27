Guj Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2022 up 45.7% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 77.51% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2021.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 135.75 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 35.75% over the last 12 months.