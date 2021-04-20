Guj Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 58.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 58.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 66.69% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 61.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2020.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 102.85 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.