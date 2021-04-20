MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 58.1% Y-o-Y

April 20, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 58.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 66.69% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 61.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2020.

Close

Guj Hotels shares closed at 102.85 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.300.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.390.300.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.040.03
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.040.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.210.82
Other Income0.220.510.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.500.731.31
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.500.731.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.500.731.31
Tax0.100.140.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.400.591.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.400.591.21
Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.071.553.21
Diluted EPS1.071.553.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.071.553.21
Diluted EPS1.071.553.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Hotels #Gujarat Hotels #hotels #Results
first published: Apr 20, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.