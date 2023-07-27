English
    Guj Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 17.98% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 17.98% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 up 35.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 29.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2022.

    Guj Hotels shares closed at 161.70 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.651.090.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.651.090.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.060.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.970.70
    Other Income0.730.650.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.620.97
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.261.620.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.261.620.97
    Tax0.010.370.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.261.240.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.261.240.92
    Equity Share Capital3.793.793.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.313.282.44
    Diluted EPS3.313.282.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.313.282.44
    Diluted EPS3.313.282.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

