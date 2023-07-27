Guj Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 17.98% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 up 35.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 29.59% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2022.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 161.70 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.