Guj Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 426.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 426.4% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 61.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 117.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 125.05 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.