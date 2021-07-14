Guj Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 34.99% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 down 53.13% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2020.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 175.55 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.30% returns over the last 6 months and 107.51% over the last 12 months.