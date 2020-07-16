Guj Hotels Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 83.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2020 down 83.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020 down 4.81% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020 down 25% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2019.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2019.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 86.00 on July 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.75% over the last 12 months.