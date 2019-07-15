Guj Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2019 up 10.89% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2019 down 16.84% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2019 up 18.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2018.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.93 in June 2018.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 106.90 on July 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -9.67% over the last 12 months.