Guj Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 33.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 33.61% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 54.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2021.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 147.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.