Guj Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 172.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 172.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 up 29.05% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2020.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 136.15 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and 27.96% over the last 12 months.