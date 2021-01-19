Guj Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 71.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 71.14% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 50.99% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2019.

Guj Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2019.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 106.70 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.46% returns over the last 6 months and -1.20% over the last 12 months.