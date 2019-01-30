Guj Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2018 up 15.67% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2018 up 36.94% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

Guj Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2017.

Guj Hotels shares closed at 108.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.36% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.